Video: Seahawks RB Chris Carson Carted Off With Apparent Broken Leg

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Chris Carson’s season may have just ended. The Oklahoma State product had gained 42 yards on 11 carries against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night before his leg got rolled under him late in the fourth quarter.

The video is below, but be warned, the injury was brutal:

Carson was carted off and they immediately put an air cast on his left leg. That’s an awful sign and likely means his leg is broken.

Man that’s ugly. It’s been a rough day for rookie running backs, as the Minnesota Vikings prized back Dalvin Cook appeared to tear his ACL.

Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy will now have to step up for the Seahawks.