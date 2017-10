The nation–and the community of Las Vegas–is still reeling this morning with the overnight news that the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history happened, when a shooter opened fire on a Jason Aldean concert, from an upper floor window at Mandalay Bay resort.

Sports media and former athletes are not immune from getting caught up in the discussion in the aftermath. Bonnie Bernstein began commenting on the shooting, and that drew a response from former tennis great Martina Navratilova.

Let's not make assumptions abt the shooter. Or scream about gun control. For now, simply Pray for Vegas. That's where our energy is needed — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) October 2, 2017

273 mass shootings in the US in 2017. Just exactly WHEN should we talking about gun control? If not now, WHEN? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 2, 2017