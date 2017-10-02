Delanie Walker Got Death Threats After Titans Stayed in Locker Room During Anthem

Delanie Walker and the Tennessee Titans did not come out for the National Anthem last Sunday. After the game Walker explained that he supports the troops and players are not trying to disrespect the military. Walker said the protest is about equal rights.

Those comments were not good enough for some. Most notably the people who sent Walker and his family death threats. I don’t think that’s the kind of thing that will convince players to stop protesting. Walker is a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year with the Titans.

This week the Titans were back on the sideline during the National Anthem. Everyone except for wide receiver Rishard Matthews who said he would kneel for the National Anthem until Donald Trump apologized for his remarks. Instead of kneeling, Matthews was not on the field for the Anthem.