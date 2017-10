Former Major League reliever Mike Timlin was at the Las Vegas concert that turned into the site of the deadliest mass shooting in American history. The four-time World Series champion tweeted he and his companions escaped injury.

Was at the #route91harvest please pray for all who have been wounded. All my group is ok. #Godisalmighty — Mike Timlin (@TheMikeTimlin) October 2, 2017

Dude have heard gun fire before. I know it is different when coming at you. That is some scary shit — Mike Timlin (@TheMikeTimlin) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas police say 50 are dead and over 400 injured after a gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room late Sunday.