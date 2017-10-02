Jalen Ramsey Will Not Be Disrespected By Promotional Materials

Jalen Ramsey is big on respect. He wants it. He deserves it. And he will not be disrespected. Not by a person and not by a picture of something that happened. That’s why he got an interception in theJacksonville Jaguars win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday in London.

Whose idea was it to use that image to promote the game at Wembley Stadium? Who knows, but if Jalen Ramsey finds out, that person is going to have some problems.

Last September, Ramsey and Steve Smith spent an entire afternoon disrespecting each other. After the game Ramsey said that he did not respect Steve Smith as a man.

In October 2016 Ramsey was ejected from a game and later explained that he would not be disrespected.

Of course, the disrespect cuts both ways. In April the Jaguars tweeted about a scheduled game against the Houston Texans and DeAndre Hopkins felt disrespected because he was included in the image.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, no one disrespected Ramsey before yesterday’s game against the New York Jets. Ramsey had 4 tackles and the Jaguars lost 23-20.