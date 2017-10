The Chiefs were -6.5 or 7 depending on where you got the line tonight, and the over/under was at about 48.5. Everything was looking great for people who bet the Skins with the points, and/or the under, until Kansas City busted up Washington’s lateral play and moseyed on in for the score as time expired:

I sincerely hope that if you wagered you were on the side that got the miraculous win.