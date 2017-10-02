Roundup: Giancarlo Stanton vs Stat Geeks; Watch Rugby Player Get Bitten While Petting a Lion; & Lonzo Ball's Preseason Debut

Rachel Cook, a model … “The pope is writing a document on fake news – and that’s the truth” … so Blade Runner 2049 is getting rave reviews … “Mumbai railway station stampede kills 22 amid heavy rain” … what’s causing the rock slides at Yosemite’s El Capitan? … “Angry Birds Are Ripping $80,000 Drones Out of the Sky” … thankfully, there will not be a 3rd Sex and the City movie … watch this Rugby player pet a lion and get bitten … “Plan to slash farm antibiotic use may stop spread of resistance” …

Why Sam Darnold’s interceptions don’t matter, why Russell Westbrook’s extension matters to small markets, and the time I had a gun pulled on me by police. [Fox Sports Radio]

Giancarlo Stanton isn’t wrong: All the stat nerds bashing RBI have never seen a pitch. [Miami Herald]

Very good deep dive into when Greg Schiano left the Rutgers football program. They haven’t been the same since. [NJ.com]

Smart piece: College football programs are giving their teams amazing locker rooms … when they should just be paying the players, instead. [WSJ]

Powerful read on Darrell Hammond, the former SNL cast member who used to parody Donald Trump, but was shockingly replaced by Alec Baldwin. There’s some stunning stuff in here about Hammond’s background. [Washington Post]

The Mets just wasted a season. Here’s how they can rebuild on the fly. [NY Post]

Slick Rick Pitino says he’ll be “vindicated” in this FBI investigation. [Courier-Journal]

Didn’t really learn much here on Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen, but let’s be honest, both are locks to go in the Top 10 of the draft. [LA Times]

Of course you want to see Lonzo Ball preseason highlights from his first game.

This chicken farmer has clearly been spending too much time around his chickens.