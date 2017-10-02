PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner, RIP Tom Petty? Braves GM Resigns

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is praying for everyone in Las Vegas today.

Kendall talks Pepsi ad: Kendall Jenner has opened up about that ill-conceived Pepsi ad that drew so much backlash.

A legend passes: Tom Petty has passed away at 66 after being found in cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports. (Though TMZ is now saying that he has a DNR order but has not passed away yet). On what was already a terrible day in this country, one of the greatest American songwriters and performers is leaving us. Petty’s entire catalog is amazing and even if you were never a big fan I urge you to take a deep dive today.

Braves GM steps down amid scandal: Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has resigned amid an investigation into whether the team broke international signing rules. The 39-year-old Coppolella helped build one of baseball’s best farm systems since taking over in October of 2015.

Tweet of the Day:

That’s going to be a quiet plane ride home for the Chargers. Oh wait, that was at home? — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) October 2, 2017

