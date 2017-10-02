The Big Lead Top 25: Georgia Soars to No. 5; Look Out for Washington State

Washington State’s victory over USC opened up a top-10 spot and the Cougars slid right in. Georgia kept the good times rolling by building a 41-point masterpiece atop ol’ Rocky Top. Central Florida cracked the poll with a second straight week of dominance. Alabama and Clemson? Still 1-2 and very, very good.

Rank Team Points 1 124 (4) 2 121 (1) 3 114 4 110 5 103 6 97 7 96 7 96 9 84 10 76 11 75 12 71 12 71 14 58 15 49 16 40 17 39 18 38 19 37 20 36 21 31 22 19 23 16 24 11 24 11

The individual balot breakdown:

Week Koster Lisk Phillips Shamburger McIntyre 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25