The Big Lead Top 25: Georgia Soars to No. 5; Look Out for Washington State

Washington State’s victory over USC opened up a top-10 spot and the Cougars slid right in. Georgia kept the good times rolling by building a 41-point masterpiece atop ol’ Rocky Top. Central Florida cracked the poll with a second straight week of dominance. Alabama and Clemson? Still 1-2 and very, very good.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|124 (4)
|2
|121 (1)
|3
|114
|4
|110
|5
|103
|6
|97
|7
|96
|7
|96
|9
|84
|10
|76
|11
|75
|12
|71
|12
|71
|14
|58
|15
|49
|16
|40
|17
|39
|18
|38
|19
|37
|20
|36
|21
|31
|22
|19
|23
|16
|24
|11
|24
|11
The individual balot breakdown:
|Week
|Koster
|Lisk
|Phillips
|Shamburger
|McIntyre
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
