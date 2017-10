The Lakers hosted the Timberwolves to open their preseason on Saturday. Whether or not the team even comes close to contending for the playoffs this season, there’s a big buzz around Lonzo Ball’s play and his father’s behavior. Look at this line for photos!

In 33 years of being involved with the NBA…I have never seen a line to shake the hand of the father an NBA player. #BigBallerBrand pic.twitter.com/pSUmyklrhF — Jim Petersen (@JimPeteHoops) October 1, 2017

Another look at line that goes up steps of people waiting to meet LaVar Ball, who is shaking hands, signing autographs + chatting with fans. pic.twitter.com/Lk42GrxNUC — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 1, 2017

However you feel about LaVar Ball, it’s undeniable that he’s an attraction in and of himself.