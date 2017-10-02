Tiger Woods Appears to Be Dating the GM of His Florida Restaurant, Erica Herman

Tiger Woods spent much of this past weekend’s Presidents Cup with Erica Herman, who many are speculating is the golfer’s new girlfriend. In February, a press release for Tiger’s restaurant, The Woods, identified Herman as the general manager; Golf.com notes that Herman was credentialed at the President’s Cup as a “player spouse”.

The last time Woods commented on a relationship is back in August when he shot down reports he was dating Kristin Smith — a woman he dated in 2016. So far, Woods has yet to confirm he and Herman are “official” — but c’mon.

Here are a couple more photos of Woods and Herman together at the Presidents Cup: