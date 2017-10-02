Tom Brady Complained About Bad Calls from Jerome Boger's Crew

Tom Brady was not happy with New England Patriots’ loss to Carolina, and also couldn’t help but bring up the officiating crew when appearing on the Kirk & Callahan Show this morning (transcript of comments via ESPN):

“They called it pretty tight on us yesterday. I watched the film a bunch of times and they got the calls. We didn’t get them. I don’t know what to say … Some weeks you get those calls, some weeks you don’t. We just didn’t get them yesterday. Still, we’re not making any excuses. We didn’t get the job done offensively, defensively, special teams. We just have to collectively do a better job to win these games.”

The Patriots got a couple of key offensive pass interference penalties, against Rob Gronkowski and another against Danny Amendola. Brady also referenced a history with this crew, which was led by Jerome Boger:

“From previous, that crew has called much more penalties on us than the other team. We have to figure out how to play and tighten it up. If we don’t get the calls, we don’t get them. We still have to go out and play better than we played.

Here’s Boger’s game log. He’s refereed five games with the Patriots since 2013, and the Patriots have averaged 8 penalties for 71 yards while opponents have averaged 5 penalties for 44 yards. The only other game that Boger has called in the previous two years involving the Patriots was last year’s Rams game (and the Rams had more penalties), so Brady has a long memory.