Boston get a hold of your announcers. You did what, Tommy Heinsohn? pic.twitter.com/IN3OxABAru — Chris Kroeger (@Kroeger) October 3, 2017

The NBA preseason has begun and it wasted no time getting super weird as Boston Celticsanalyst Tommy Heinsohn openly admitted to watching Aron Baynes in the shower.

Heinsohn reports that the center “looks like all of Australia” which must be a phrase gleaned from the Thunder Down Under stage show or something. All Aussies — and even Steven Adams — should take the proper precautions during future road trips to Boston.