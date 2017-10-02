VIDEO: Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, and Alcides Escobar Ride Off Into the Sunset

Cain, Moustakas, Hosmer, and Escobar walk off the field together for the final time. This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/sGuMQ7cu5T — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) October 1, 2017

Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, and Alcides Escobar have all been with the Kansas City Royals since 2011. In that time, the franchise went from punching bag to World Series champion. The quartet have been a big part of the Royals’ heart and soul. On Sunday, they likely walked off the Kauffman Stadium diamond for the last time. Together.

Manager Ned Yost facilitated the special farewell during the fifth inning of the season finale, allowing the appreciative hometown fans one final chance to cheer.

“The bond we all have, they can never take away from us,” Hosmer, who homered after receiving a standing ovation before his first-inning at-bat, said. “I’ve really enjoyed playing with these guys the last 10 years of my life, not only that, but growing up with these guys as well.”

Moustakas was equally emotional.

“I was a wreck all day,” Moustakas said. “After he hit his home run, I had tears in my eyes, and I’m trying to hit. I had no idea what was going on. It was unbelievable. That was one of the coolest moments that I’ve been a part of, watching the fans of Kansas City give an ovation and then going out there and hitting a home run. I couldn’t believe that happened.

“Going into this offseason, we don’t know what’s ahead of us. It’s our first time doing this, so no telling what can happen.”

[Associated Press]