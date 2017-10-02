Video: Texans Fan Has NSFW Rant for Cian Fahey, Who's Lukewarm on Deshaun Watson

#Texans Bill has had it with that ole Cian pic.twitter.com/QPFmSP9Wlx — Bill O'Zimmermann (@The_Reliant) October 3, 2017

Cian Fahey, a quarterback evaluator who has a podcast for ESPN and a penchant for vigorously aggravating people because he can be quite disagreeable about the way he presents his takes, has drawn the ire of at least one Texans fan for his evaluation of Deshaun Watson. The language is NSFW. I’m not sure about the whole WW2 part being historically accurate, but I enjoyed the part about Watson being the coach whisperer, because Bill O’Brien’s track record with QBs in Houston wasn’t sterling for the past several years.

Fahey was lukewarm in his evaluation of Watson as an NFL prospect before the Draft, both in a published piece — he concluded, “Watson might be successful in the NFL but he doesn’t enter the league with an established foundation that his coaching staff can build an efficient offense around. His development will be about turning him into an NFL-caliber quarterback rather than refining the edges of someone who is already an NFL-caliber quarterback.” — and a tweet thread where he evaluated two games of film before stating incredulously, “I don’t want to watch this anymore.”

In the last couple days, Fahey has continued to essentially say “pump the brakes” on Watson hype, even after Watson threw for 4 TDs and Houston scored 57 points in a win over Tennessee (the second tweet is part of a thread if you want to unfurl for the full analysis):

People gonna be mad but meh…this game was about the Titans defense more than the Texans QB. Watson was fine, Titans were disastrous. — Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) October 2, 2017

I guess Watson will have more opportunities to prove who’s right and who’s wrong.