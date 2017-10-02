VIDEO: USC Player Lays Out Washington State Fan Rushing the Field

Washington State knocked off USC on Friday night in front of a raucous Pullman crowd. Upon the final whistle, the Cougars faithful streamed onto the field to celebrate with the victorious side. It’s a scene we’ve seen so many times and, unfortunately, presents the opportunity for a player-fan incident.

This video posted to Facebook shows just that, as an unidentified Trojans player levels a fan from the side. It does not appear to be accidental nor does it appear the fan got in the player’s face before contact.

It feels like a matter of time before the party involved is identified, either by the university or conference. This is the type of thing both would prefer not happen, so repercussions are a possibility.