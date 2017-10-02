What a Time to Be Alive and Enjoy Punts Inside the 20-Yard Line

Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt pinned the Washington Redskins inside their own 20 with a punt during tonight’s game, meaning congratulations are in order. It was the 400th time Colquitt has accomplished the feat in his career, good for fourth all-time.

If that doesn’t get your juices flowing, nothing will.

At the risk of sharing information everyone’s already committed to memory, here are the three punters ahead of Colquitt in that department.

Jeff Feagles, 539

Shane Lechler, 444

Brad Maynard, 439

Will the 35-year-old Colquitt have enough in the tank to challenge Feagles? It’s unlikely. But a nation hopes against hope he’ll get there. In the meantime, ascending to second place on the all-time chart is a distinct possibility.

On a related note, belated congratulations are in order for Johnny Hekker, who in 2016 punted inside the 20 better than any man who has ever laced up a shoe.

