What a Time to Be Alive and Enjoy Punts Inside the 20-Yard Line

Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt pinned the Washington Redskins inside their own 20 with a punt during tonight’s game, meaning congratulations are in order. It was the 400th time Colquitt has accomplished the feat in his career, good for fourth all-time.
If that doesn’t get your juices flowing, nothing will.
At the risk of sharing information everyone’s already committed to memory, here are the three punters ahead of Colquitt in that department.
- Jeff Feagles, 539
- Shane Lechler, 444
- Brad Maynard, 439
Will the 35-year-old Colquitt have enough in the tank to challenge Feagles? It’s unlikely. But a nation hopes against hope he’ll get there. In the meantime, ascending to second place on the all-time chart is a distinct possibility.
On a related note, belated congratulations are in order for Johnny Hekker, who in 2016 punted inside the 20 better than any man who has ever laced up a shoe.
