Alex Morgan Thrown Out Of Disney World After Partying At Bar

Alex Morgan was asked by police to leave Disney World on Sunday after an incident at a bar in Epcot Center. Morgan was hanging with a group that included several MLS players and apparently got into an argument with another group there. Three other members of Morgan’s group were ejected from the park as well.

Yes, Alex Morgan, the darling of U.S. women’s soccer got thrown out of Disney World after an alcohol-fueled incident at a bar. Sorry for partying, bro!

I don’t know about you but this just makes me love Morgan even more. She’s 28, has scored 77 goals in 130 appearances for the national team, is gorgeous and clearly likes to have a good time. She’s the best.

Here are some more reasons to love her (as if you needed any):

#SISwim50 A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Feb 18, 2014 at 9:15am PST

Mckayla and Gabby @sydneyleroux runnin the streets tonight #yesthosearefakegoldmedals Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Oct 27, 2012 at 7:32pm PDT

Game rescheduled to today because of Hurricane Irma! Come support us at Orlando City Stadium 8pm ET! #GameDay #ORLvSEA A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Merci pour tout @OL. A big thank you to my teammates, coaches, the club, and OL fans. orlan.do/2wyK4Le A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Heading in with #USWNT tomorrow, last thing on my to do list… VOTE! #imwithher 💁 A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Nov 4, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT

Just call me Captain Morgan A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Nov 16, 2015 at 8:22am PST