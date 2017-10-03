Alex Morgan Thrown Out Of Disney World After Partying At Bar

Alex Morgan was asked by police to leave Disney World on Sunday after an incident at a bar in Epcot Center. Morgan was hanging with a group that included several MLS players and apparently got into an argument with another group there. Three other members of Morgan’s group were ejected from the park as well.
Yes, Alex Morgan, the darling of U.S. women’s soccer got thrown out of Disney World after an alcohol-fueled incident at a bar. Sorry for partying, bro!
I don’t know about you but this just makes me love Morgan even more. She’s 28, has scored 77 goals in 130 appearances for the national team, is gorgeous and clearly likes to have a good time. She’s the best.
Here are some more reasons to love her (as if you needed any):
