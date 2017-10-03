Bears Finally Do The Right Thing, Make Switch To Mitchell Trubisky

John Fox and the Chicago Bears have finally woken up to reality. Mike Glennon isn’t good, neither is the team and the franchise drafted a quarterback with the second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. It’s time for Mitchell Trubisky to start. On Monday, the Bears finally made the right call.

Bears have made a QB change and are going with Mitchell Trubisky, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2017

Trubisky hasn’t seen any action this season, while fellow rookies Deshaun Watson and Deshone Kizer have already gained valuable experience. Given how bad Glennon has been, it’s crazy Trubisky hasn’t at least gotten a token series here or there.

The Bears traded their first-, third- and fourth-round selections (No. 3, No. 67, No.111) in 2017, plus their third-rounder in 2018 to the San Francisco 49ers in order to move up just one spot and take Trubisky. At that point they should have gone all-in on him. Yes, I know they signed Glennon to an absurd three-year, $45 million contract ($18 million guaranteed) in the offseason, but they risked a lot for Trubisky. He should have been starting from Day 1.

In four games, Glennon has completed 93 of 140 passes (66.4 percent), for 833 yards, with four touchdown and five interceptions. He ranks 29th out of 32 quarterbacks in passer rating (76.9) and Total QBR (26.5). His awful average of 5.95 yards per attempt ranks 28th, and his longest completion of the season traveled just 29 yards, which is the worst among regular NFL starters.

So why did this it so long to make the switch? The Bears are awful and they were always going to be awful. Why not just bite the bullet, put Trubisky in at quarterback and roll with him from the beginning? Maybe they were trying to up Glennon’s trade value, but that’s not realistic. No one was going to make a swap and take on that contract.

Fox is in his third season in Chicago and his 10-26 record doesn’t inspire confidence. Maybe his 1-3 squad can catch fire with a young quarterback and at least show some development. He’s almost certain to be gone after this season if they don’t improve on last season’s 3-13 record, so it’s worth trying anything now.

Fox should have known from the beginning that Glennon wouldn’t win him games and that going with the younger guy and trying to show incremental development was the way to go. It might be too late now.

Either way, the Bears are finally doing what they should have done from the beginning. It’s Trubisky’s turn under center.