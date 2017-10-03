Chargers-Eagles Game Was 5th-Highest Rated NFL Sunday Broadcast in LA, Trailing Even Saints-Dolphins

The evidence continues to mount that the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t exactly been embraced by the city of Los Angeles since moving a few hours north. This week’s “home” game against the Eagles was again packed out with visiting fans. The Chargers cannot fill a stadium holding less than 30,000 people with fans to avoid tarping off seats and cannot fill what they do without the majority coming from the visiting fans.

And then there’s this, the local market television ratings for Sunday.

The Sunday Night game drew the highest ratings. The afternoon games saw two doubleheaders–the Rams-Cowboys on FOX and Steelers-Ravens on CBS in the early window, and the Chargers-Eagles on FOX and Raiders-Broncos on CBS in the late window.

The Chargers-Eagles game finished in a tie for last. It even finished behind the early morning London game involving the Saints and Dolphins. Yes, that was a stand-alone game, but still, it kicked off at 6:30 a.m. local time on the West Coast and ended by 9:30 a.m., and was a non-compelling 20-0 game featuring two Southeast teams that are probably not among the top 10 fanbases on the West. The Chargers game, meanwhile, was a back-and-forth game that went down to the end. Embarrassing.

Related FAA Denies Spanos Request to Block Disparaging Plane Banners