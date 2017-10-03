Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: Running Backs Get Wrecked by Injuries

Week 4 saw some costly injuries, both short-term and long-term. The biggest injury was rookie Dalvin Cook, who tore his ACL after getting off to a great start this year in Minnesota. Chris Carson of Seattle was sadly also lost for the season after just starting to take control and get his big opportunity, again throwing the Seahawks situation into uncertainty.

Ty Montgomery of Green Bay left the game last Thursday with a rib injury and we wait on his status.

You can add several other situations where backfields seem to be in flux and some bench guys may be moving into larger roles, and this is a good week to get some moves in at the running back position. Combine those situations to four bye weeks this week (Denver, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Washington) and there will be a lot of lineup movement.

Here are the recommendations, among players owned in less than 70% of CBS Sports leagues.

QUARTERBACKS

Average Leagues: Deshaun Watson (53%) has been making plays and looks like a top 10 option thanks to his rushing production. Add in the return of Will Fuller and he is a must-add going forward this year.

Jared Goff (35%) doesn’t have a great matchup vs SEA but should be rostered for future weeks.

Shallow Leagues: DeShone Kizer (20%) vs NYJ at home is a low-end starter or definite starter in QB-2 leagues this week against the Jets.

If you are desperate, roll the dice on Jacoby Brissett (12%) vs SF at home.

RUNNING BACKS

Average Leagues: Latavius Murray (27%) would be my top recommendation this week, because he is the clear replacement to Cook. Jerick McKinnon could siphon off a few more touches but has always been a COP back. I think Murray falls in the low-end RB2 range for the rest of the year and is worth a sizable bid, especially if you haven’t gotten your money in and definitely if you had Cook.

Andre Ellington (49%) should be rostered and is a starting option in all PPR leagues. Over the last two weeks since David Johnson’s injury, he has totaled 185 yards and 14 catches.

Alvin Kamara (63%) is in the same boat, a PPR league back in the same range as guys like Tarik Cohen and James White. He’s on a bye this week but has expanded his role every week and had 10 catches in the last game.

Deep Leagues: Aaron Jones (3%) is going to depend entirely on if Ty Montgomery misses time with the rib injury. He’s a one-week low-end starter at Dallas if Montgomery is out.

CJ Prosise (28%) is the back I would want longterm in Seattle after Carson’s injury. I’m not sold on Eddie Lacy getting a high enough percentage to offset his mediocrity.

Wayne Gallman (4%) got a chance last week with Orleans Darkwa out injured and outplayed Paul Perkins. He’s worth a cheap add to see if that continues.

Alex Collins (16%) has had 9 rushes for 82 yards in each of the last two weeks, a bright spot in what has otherwise been some dreadful offense for Baltimore. This is a murky situation but Collins is another cheap add option.

J.D. McKissic (0%) is worth a low-end flyer in really deep leagues in Seattle.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Average Leagues:

Will Fuller (23%) came back in a big way, scoring two touchdowns. He’s a big play hit-or-miss guy but it’s a very good sign that Watson immediately connected with him.

Devin Funchess (57%) had his big game against New England’s terrible defense, after being recommended in this spot a week ago. He’s still available in enough leagues and should continue to be a matchup option with Greg Olsen out of this offense.

Deep Leagues: Jaron Brown (8%) has been targeted 29 times in the last 3 weeks as Arizona continues to adapt to life with David Johnson. That’s worthy of a roster spot.

Robby Anderson (20%) is always available and is a cheap starting option if you need someone, with the Jets at CLE.

Matchup flyer? Adam Humphries (0%) vs NE as we’ve seen the Patriots give up big chunks of yards. If Belichick tries to take away Evans and Jackson deep that will open things up for Humphries.

TIGHT ENDS

Average: Cameron Brate (53%) is another matchup play vs NE. The Patriots have given up 3 TDs to tight ends in 4 games and more than 65 yards a game.

Jesse James (39%) vs JAC. The Jaguars are near the top in defense but have given up more than 5 catches a game to tight ends.

Deep Leagues: Tyler Kroft (1%) had a big game with Tyler Eifert out injured again and is a starting option as long as that’s the case.

Austin Sefarian-Jenkins (19%) is playing the team giving up the most points to TE’s, CLE. Act accordingly.

OVERALL

