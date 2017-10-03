Floyd Mayweather Says He's Now A Billionaire

Before the Conor McGregor fight, Floyd Mayweather had about $700,000 in career earnings, and now, a few weeks after it, Mayweather is telling TMZ and anybody else within earshot that he is now a billionaire, and becoming one was “easy.”

This seems plausible, although Mayweather says he still hasn’t cashed his check from the McGregor fight. He owns a strip club in Las Vegas, has a real estate portfolio, and has even invested in cryptocurrencies.

One thing that’s sure, however, is that Mayweather already has plenty of “doors that open like this.” (NSFW language).