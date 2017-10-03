Kyrie Irving Sub-Hatted LeBron James and the Less-Than-Truthful Environment in Cleveland

Kyrie Irving made his Boston Celtics debut on Monday night with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. After the game he wore a hat that said, “POPULARITY CONTESTS ARE NOT TRUTH CONTESTS.” Truth contests are where you maximize your potential as a human being. In a truthful environment, no one cares about popularity. Or maybe they do and they just are truthful about it? Someone so concerned with the truth probably shouldn’t portray himself as a flat earth truther.

Kyrie's hat. Strange strange dude. pic.twitter.com/pE5KVExcK7 Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Chuck Zambito (@Zambito24) October 3, 2017