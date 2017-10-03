NBA USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving Sub-Hatted LeBron James and the Less-Than-Truthful Environment in Cleveland

Kyrie Irving made his Boston Celtics debut on Monday night with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. After the game he wore a hat that said, “POPULARITY CONTESTS ARE NOT TRUTH CONTESTS.” Truth contests are where you maximize your potential as a human being. In a truthful environment, no one cares about popularity. Or maybe they do and they just are truthful about it? Someone so concerned with the truth probably shouldn’t portray himself as a flat earth truther.

