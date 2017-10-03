PM Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence, Foreman vs. Seagal And Bradley Cooper As Vince McMahon?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has repeatedly turned down offers to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

J-Law’s new movie looks great: Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie “Red Sparrow” looks fantastic. Apparently the trailer dropped a few weeks ago and I missed it. Check it out here.

Please give us Foreman vs. Seagal: The great George Foreman called out Steven Seagal for a bare-knuckle brawl in Las Vegas. Oh sweet baby Jesus, please let this happen.

Cooper to play McMahon?: Bradley Cooper has been offered the role of Vince McMahon in a biopic about the WWE owner.

Tweet of the Day:

.@Topps crosses 1 million mark for baseball card sales in its Topps Now on-demand card service. Aaron Judge nearly 1/10 of that by himself — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBJ) October 3, 2017

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Kareem Hunt Has Nearly as Many Yards as the Miami Dolphins and Other Fun Stats, The Colin Kaepernick Line: Jay Cutler May Never Come Close to It, The Big Lead Major League Baseball Postseason Predictions: Believe in the Astros, Floyd Mayweather Says He’s Now A Billionaire.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Around the Sports Internet: A USC player is being investigated for assault for laying out a Washington State fan who rushed the field, The Shield might be reuniting in WWE y’all, Nate Silver and the 538 team’s MLB playoff predictions are out, LSU offensive tackle Toby Weathersby fired back at critics of the team.

Song of the Day: