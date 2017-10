New York Knicks fans haven’t had much to cheer about in recent years. With Carmelo Anthony now off to Oklahoma City and Derrick Rose to Cleveland, the bumbling and stumbling should continue this season. Desperate times call for desperate measures, like plastering negative signage on the city’s public transit system.

On the shuttle that runs between grand central and Times Square lmao pic.twitter.com/iWMrHJijU7 — Jared (@JMintzHoops) October 2, 2017

Poor Joakim Noah. He dreams his entire life of having his face plastered in the most prominent places of his hometown and this is what he gets. Only in New York.