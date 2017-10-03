Roundup: The Man Who Exposed College Basketball; Tom Petty Dead at 66; & Watch Gecko Escape From a Snake

Hunter King, an actress … surveys are useless, I refuse to believe this many people would have sex with a robot … Memphis lost a senior safety because he was arrested for robbery … “How a heartbroken doomsday prepper who lost everything is now saving hurricane victims” … the Wall Street Journal ranked colleges and six Ivy schools are in the Top 10 … the sports gambling Gods were not kind to Washington Redskins backers last night … Texas TV station sued for hiring 24-year old instead of 44-year old … here’s the guy who cooperated to blow up college basketball … here’s one look at a lot of victims in the Las Vegas shooting; here’s another, from the NY Times … CBS fires executive who wrote something insanely stupid in a Facebook comment …

Why Sam Darnold’s interceptions don’t matter, why Russell Westbrook’s extension matters to small markets, and the time I had a gun pulled on me by police. [Fox Sports Radio]

Should Bruce Arena have called up 19-year old Weston McKennie to World Cup qualifying? [Goal.com]

The Eagles hero kicker, Jake Elliott, was a high school tennis player who only got into football when he was randomly picked from the crowd to kick a field goal during a pep rally. [Philly.com]

The GM of the Atlanta Braves, John Coppolella, resigned over a “rules violation.” [AJC]

There’s a device that can turn semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic ones? Yikes. [AP]

Should sports reporters be talking about politics on social media? [SBJ]

Washington Wizards: Confident or delusional? [ESPN]

Gene Stallings, the longtime Alabama football coach, had a heart attack and is on a ventilator. [SEC Country]

This Gecko played dead, and as soon as the snake let up, boom, he was gone.