WATCH: Gary Sanchez Takes Foul Ball To The Junk In AL Wild Card Game

Oh man Gary Sanchez, I am so sorry my friend. I’m the furthest thing from a New York Yankees fan but even I had to feel for the team’s catcher Tuesday night. He was just minding his own business, catching for David Robertson during the American League Wild Card Game, when he took a hard foul-tip right to the pills.

In the top of the sixth inning, with two outs and Brian Dozier at the plate, Robertson uncorked a 3-2 slider and this happened:

Nope. Nope, nope, noooooope.

More:

I'd quit forever. pic.twitter.com/GgQNsrqpxR

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencerUN) October 4, 2017

Just dudes being dudes pic.twitter.com/4yOzeJRZRR — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 4, 2017

Twitter was immediately sympathetic.

David Robertson’s reaction after Gary Sanchez takes a foul ball to the nuts… pic.twitter.com/fI7sMRE4ll — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 4, 2017

David Robertson’s reaction to that ball hitting Sanchez in the groin said it all… — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 4, 2017

Robertson reacting to Gary's unfortunate experience was amazing pic.twitter.com/tfjxCZUfFf — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 4, 2017

Here’s Robertson’s reaction:

Hate to see the twins take a beating like that. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) October 4, 2017

Taking a slider in the balls is not my idea of fun. #Yankees #ALWildCard — Worst Shimbo Ever (@NeverDauntedNet) October 4, 2017

Somehow, someway, Sanchez managed to stay in the game. Not only would I have left the field, I’d have left the stadium, the city and the sport. Credit to him for hanging in there, even if certain parts of his anatomy may not be anymore.