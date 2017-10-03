WATCH: Gary Sanchez Takes Foul Ball To The Junk In AL Wild Card Game

Oh man Gary Sanchez, I am so sorry my friend. I’m the furthest thing from a New York Yankees fan but even I had to feel for the team’s catcher Tuesday night. He was just minding his own business, catching for David Robertson during the American League Wild Card Game, when he took a hard foul-tip right to the pills.
In the top of the sixth inning, with two outs and Brian Dozier at the plate, Robertson uncorked a 3-2 slider and this happened:
OUUUCCCCCHHHHHH! pic.twitter.com/tQetSoSun3
— ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) October 4, 2017
Nope. Nope, nope, noooooope.
More:
Twitter was immediately sympathetic.
Here’s Robertson’s reaction:
Somehow, someway, Sanchez managed to stay in the game. Not only would I have left the field, I’d have left the stadium, the city and the sport. Credit to him for hanging in there, even if certain parts of his anatomy may not be anymore.
