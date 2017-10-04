Cam Newton Disrespectfully Laughs At, Dismisses Question From Female Reporter

Cam Newton is never far from controversy and the Carolina Panthers quarterback just created another one. During a press conference on Wednesday, the former MVP was asked about Devin Funchess’ route-running ability by the Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue. He didn’t handle himself well.
In response to the question, Newton laughed and said “It is funny to hear a female talk about routes.” Watch:
There’s a reason Cam was the only one laughing.
Rodrigue is a Panthers beat writer. She’s as qualified as anyone to ask football-related questions. It was wildly disrespectful of Newton to respond the way he did.
Rodrigue responded on Twitter:
Then she said she followed up with Newton afterwards and things didn’t get better:
It’s one thing to laugh about something during a press conference, that could be a moment of misunderstanding. But it appears he doubled down on it afterwards. That’s just not a good look.
I expect Cam will be getting a call from the league office shortly.
