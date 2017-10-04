NFL USA Today Sports

Cam Newton Disrespectfully Laughs At, Dismisses Question From Female Reporter

Cam Newton is never far from controversy and the Carolina Panthers quarterback just created another one. During a press conference on Wednesday, the former MVP was asked about Devin Funchess’ route-running ability by the Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue. He didn’t handle himself well.

In response to the question, Newton laughed and said “It is funny to hear a female talk about routes.” Watch:

There’s a reason Cam was the only one laughing.

Rodrigue is a Panthers beat writer. She’s as qualified as anyone to ask football-related questions. It was wildly disrespectful of Newton to respond the way he did.

Rodrigue responded on Twitter:

Then she said she followed up with Newton afterwards and things didn’t get better:

It’s one thing to laugh about something during a press conference, that could be a moment of misunderstanding. But it appears he doubled down on it afterwards. That’s just not a good look.

I expect Cam will be getting a call from the league office shortly.

