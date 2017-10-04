Clapping Yankee Fan with Quick Reflexes and Great Composure Won The Night

HIGHLY SERIOUS YANKEE FAN HAS TROUBLE CLAPPING THEN RESUMES DOT GIF. pic.twitter.com/ot0qB8w4rG — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) October 4, 2017

The New York Yankees won the American League Wild Card game in the Bronx on Tuesday night. Fox Sports also won, as the ratings for the next round will be better than they would have been with Minnesota playing. But the biggest winner was this gentleman who showed off his catlike reflexes on national television.

While performing the most basic of human functions — clapping — his watch fell off his wrist. Somehow, he was able to casually corral it before it hit the ground, put it in his pocket, and resume celebrating the home team.

Would that we could all be so smooth in moments of great peril.

This is what October baseball is all about: transcendent performances from unexpected places.