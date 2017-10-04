College Football Picks Against the Spread: Fade LSU For the Foreseeable Future

Last week went poorly, as expected. This week’s slate is less fuzzy and we’re expecting a major bounceback.

Louisiana State at FLORIDA (-3): These two SEC teams have tons of talent and no recent history of getting the best out of it. Both shouldn’t be trusted but if pressed, confidence lies with the Gators and a 100 percent redzone efficiency. Redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks is back in the starting job and will get sore from handing off repeatedly. Danny Etling will play the whole game per Ed Orgeron. Exciting? Not really. This one will be ugly and close. Florida has won two tight games this year. LSU lost its only one. Florida 20, LSU 14.

Stanford at UTAH (+6): Attention, Vegas: the wrong team is favored here. The Utes are second in the nation in creating turnovers and completely shut down the pass. Stanford’s Bryce Love is a true force to be reckoned with. The Utes defense is 10th-staunchest against the run. Quarterback Tyler Huntley is completing 73 percent of his passes and can gain big yardage with his legs. He is a bit banged up and the line reflects this. Great value if he does line up under center. Utah 30, Stanford 24.

MICHIGAN STATE (+11) at Michigan: The Wolverines never, ever cover in this game. Obviously too invested in this game emotionally go further. Just know that, trust it. Let that fact wash over you and accept it. Michigan 24, Michigan State 14.

Wisconsin at Nebraska (OVER 45.5): The Badgers average over 40 points per game. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor is on fire and Alex Hornibrook takes such good care of the football. The Cornhuskers defense has looked solid the past two weeks but that’s more a reflection of Rutgers and Illinois. Expect a lopsided disaster in Lincoln and an easy over. Wisconsin 41, Nebraska 20.

Arkansas at SOUTH CAROLINA (+2): The Razorbacks’ two wins have come against Florida Atlantic and New Mexico State. Forgive me if I’m not sold on Bret Bielema’s team. The Gamecocks, on the other hand, have beaten North Carolina State and won on the road. This is yet another SEC dogbaby but even bad games pay out the winning side. South Carolina 28, Arkansas 21.

2017 record: 13-12