And finally, Coach Leach says Auzten is the loudest in the Pac-12. But are there louder stadiums he's ever coached in? Uh, there's a few: pic.twitter.com/nRKjDm8HXq — Lindsay Joy (@SWXLindsayJoy) October 4, 2017

Washington State coach Mike Leach is a unique guy prone to saying and doing unique things. Today he was asked about the Cougars’ upcoming game at Oregon at always-loud Autzen Stadium. He had some thoughts on the relative volume at stadiums across this great country and shared them.

See? A unique guy.