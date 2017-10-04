Jeff Garlin: I'm Protesting NFL Based on Principle of Worse QBs Employed than Colin Kaepernick

Jeff Garlin joined The Ringer’s ‘The Watch’ podcast with Andy Greenwald this week. At the 10:30-mark, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor was talking about how he’s gone dark from social media, and if there’s anything he misses about it.

“I wanted to announce that I’m protesting the rest of the NFL season because of Colin Kaepernick,” Garlin said. “The idea that Colin Kaepernick didn’t vote really turned me off to him. But he’s too good a quarterback — the dude was on the cover of Sports Illustrated — I’m a Chicago Bears fan and we drafted [Mitch Trubisky] who I’m very excited about. But we have a starter [Mike Glennon] that defines the word mediocrity. And I’m not saying he wasn’t a good college quarterback or backup, but Colin Kaepernick would be a much better starting QB for the Bears.”

“So they’re accepting mediocrity because of their right-wing, not-want-to-offend festival instead as opposed to just being the best people they can be. To me, my demand is that you put the best people to play football on the field.”

We can go round and round in circles about where Kaepernick would rank among NFL starting quarterbacks — we know he’s better than nearly all the backups — but it is not unreasonable to conclude he’s more competent than Mike Glennon.

Nevertheless, this podcast posted on Monday and was presumably taped before John Fox announced Trubisky would be the starter. Wonder if Garlin’s protest will be upheld?