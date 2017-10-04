Mike Francesa Scolds a Prophetic Caller About the Thought of Luis Severino Lasting 1st Inning in the AL Wild Card Game

Mike Francesa admonished a caller on Tuesday who asked what the Yankees might do if Luis Severino had to be pulled in the 1st inning. Severino promptly went out and gave up 4 hits and 3 runs and recorded one out before he was pulled. Bask in the hindsight.

Yesterday, Mike Francesa ridiculed a caller who suggested that Luis Severino could get pulled in the 1st inning. He recorded ONE out!!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EoUO6vWM2d — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 4, 2017

Francesa guaranteed that a short start was not in the cards and boasted that Severino went 5+ innings in at least 95% of his starts this season. (Severino went 5+ innings in 90% of his starts this season.) Severino started 31 games and left very early in 3 of them.

As recently as September 20th, he had a 3-inning outing. His shortest start of the season before last night was back in May against the Houston Astros when he was chased after 2 and 1/3 innings. So, should the Yankees beat the Indians, they could have that to look forward to.