It's Only Two Preseason Games, but Milos Teodosic is Going to Make the Clippers Fun Again

Everyone’s last memory of the Clippers Big 3 era was of them getting embarrassed at home in Game 7 against Utah. After that, Chris Paul left, Doc Rivers lost control of his front office, and a new era begins this season.

But wait! What if a 30-year old Serbian named Milos Teodosic makes the Clippers fun again? It’s only two games, but look at these preseason highlights of Teodosic. He’s crafty. He’s an experienced Ricky Rubio. Sure, the defense isn’t there yet – I’m being kind; it’s never coming – but watching these highlights, the word fun keeps popping up.

Reminder: It’s just two preseason games. But if Teodosic can throw one of those filthy underhand passes the length of the court every week, chalk it up as a win. Here are highlights from his 1st preseason game:

