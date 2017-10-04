A Former Lobos Player Provided Greatest "On the Record" Denial Ever in Bob Davie Investigative Piece

Bob Davie, the former Notre Dame head coach who has been coaching the New Mexico Lobos for six seasons, is under school investigation, according to NMFishBowl.com. That investigation arises out of a series of complaints, beginning after his first season as coach. Among those include some allegations that Davie made racially insensitive remarks, and that he is often volatile.

One such incident involved an alleged fight with a former player, that resulted in an injured hand for Davie. Another one involved a golf outing:

One much-discussed incident occurred a few years back in Ruidoso, where the team used to hold its preseason football practices. During an off day, some of the players and coaches went to a local driving range to hit balls. There, according to multiple sources present, Davie approached three of his black players who were sitting in a golf cart and joked, “What are you doing? Golf’s a white man’s game.”

But the highlight of the piece comes when discussing Bob Davie’s handling of an alleged theft by his star running back at the time, Teriyon Gipson. Two other players were robbed while at a team activity, and when they checked the security camera of a nearby warehouse that could see their apartment, the players saw a vehicle they say belonged to Gipson, and notified Davie. According to those players, Davie didn’t do anything about it, but made sure they got a $500 check each for their losses.

NM Fish Bowl reached out to Gipson to get his version, and received the following denial:

Reached this past Sunday over Facebook messenger, Gipson denied his involvement in any incident involving Adewon and White. “idk what u talking bout,” Gipson replied to NMFishbowl.com, later adding, “Whoever told u that can suck my dick.”

That, folks, is far better than a no comment.