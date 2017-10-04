PM Roundup: Ana de Armas, NBA All-Star Game Format Change, F1 Heads To ESPN

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, decreasing productivity, one click at a time.

Blade Runner 2049 gets awesome reviews: Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling apparently have a hit on their hands as Blade Runner 2049 is getting amazing reviews. Ms. de Armas also has a fantastic Instagram account that is 100 percent worth a follow.

Squeezing life! ☀️💕 @aleidatorrent A post shared by Ana de Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

New NBA All-Star Game format a hit: NBA players seem to really like the new NBA All-Star Game format.

F1 is headed to ESPN: ESPN struck a deal to secure the rights to broadcast Formula One, and the network will air all 21 races live next year. NBC Sports has had the broadcast rights since 2013.

Tweet of the Day:

College Hoops lately pic.twitter.com/GAUENCfZmd — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) October 4, 2017

