Roundup: Rex Tillerson Called Trump a Moron; George Foreman vs. Steven Seagal; National Taco Day

Roundup

Kelly Rohrbach, a model … this is such a brutally sad story from the Vegas shooting … Rex Tillerson reportedly called Trump a moron … prisons need to be aware that if a drone is overheard, it may be sneaking cell phones to prisoners … he got suspended (without pay!) for pulling down someone’s pants … things I didn’t know: Tommy Lee Jones hated Jim Carrey when they worked together on Batman … pretty weak to crowbar Trump into this headline when it’s really about Private Equity gutting companies … here’s how the Las Vegas Review-Journal sprung into action during the shooting … sorry, you’re not Christian if you let your baby die of jaundiceNavy Seal dies after he goes skydiving, and his parachute failed to open … two New Jersey men who had been drinking got into a fight over a pork roll, and one was arrested … it’s National Taco Day!

Former ESPN headline writer, famous for “Chink in the Armor,” is about to become a Priest. [Washington Post]

George Foreman wants to fight Steven Seagal for a payday. [MMA Junkie]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the most popular driver in NASCAR, and a progressive voice in a sport that needs one. [Guardian]

It’s only a matter of time until sports gambling is legal in this country, so smart media organizations are getting ready. [WSJ]

“A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl’s buttocks with his script, saying ‘nice butt.'” Yes, that’s Tom Wopat, aka Luke Duke from Dukes of Hazard. [AP]

The New York Mets need a new manager, how about Alex Cora? [NY Post]

A few days late on this, but a tick-tock on last week in the NFL, and how owners feared losing advertising money over the players kneeling. [ESPN]

Remember Daniel “Boobie” Gibson? A nice player at Texas, then was a solid NBA player for the Cavs, and now, he’s rapping on a reality TV show with his ex-wife. [Undefeated]

Would the Vikings really want Adrian Peterson back in a trade after Dalvin Cook’s injury?

Someone added “Curb Your Enthusiasm” music to the end of Washington State over USC for Sam Darnold’s “Curb Your Heisman Hopes.”

Lonzo Ball preseason highlights

 

