VIDEO: Terrelle Pryor Flips Off Chiefs Heckler, Yells "F YOU!"

Skins receiver Terrelle Pryor heard it from Chiefs fans on his way into the tunnel after Kansas City beat Washington on Monday. With emotions still running high, he responded with equal obscenities as opposed to just heading into the locker room. On one hand it must be exhausting as a pro athlete to deal with this type of heckling in road cities; on the other, when you clap back like this you only give them satisfaction that they got to you.

