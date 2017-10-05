Ben Simmons Preseason Debut Highlights Prove He's a Special Talent

Ben Simmons looks special. The 6’10” – or 6’11” or 7″ – point guard still can’t shoot, but if he can stay healthy, he’s going to be really special. Simmons had 6 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 block and just 1 turnover in his preseason debut against the Memphis Grizzlies. He was just 2-of-8 from the field and 0-of-3 from behind the arc, but his passing… oh, his passing. Here’s what Grizzlies coach David Fizdale had to say about Simmons’ 22-minute NBA debut.

Sorry if this has already come up on your timeline. David Fizdale, postgame: pic.twitter.com/ivo48fOcs5 — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) October 5, 2017

No wonder so many General Managers picked Simmons to be Rookie of the Year.

While the Sixers may not win as many games as they hope this season, Simmons is at least surrounded by some guys who can shoot and some guys who can finish around the rim. It sucks that I have to keep saying “if he stays healthy,” but if he stays healthy those guys are going to get a lot of great looks.

As a refresher, here are some of his passes from 2016 Summer League. The competition is so very slowly getting tougher and I can’t wait to see him do this in a regular NBA game.