Bob Papa: Philip Rivers Hasn't Won A Super Bowl Because Of Chargers Ownership

New York Giants play-by-play man Bob Papa joined the Darren Smith Show on 1090 AM in San Diego Thursday and blasted Los Angeles Chargers ownership. Papa praised quarterback Philip Rivers while claiming the only reason the 35-year-old didn’t have a Super Bowl ring was because of the way the team has been run.

Papa — who has been the Giants play-by-play man since 1995 — recounted the drama surrounding the 2004 NFL Draft and Eli Manning’s decision not to play for the Chargers and owner Dean Spanos. He then listed the numerous failures by the team’s management, while expressing regret that Rivers hadn’t played for a better organization.

Papa rightly pointed out that if Rivers had gone to the Giants or switched spots with Ben Roethlisberger on the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’d almost certainly have multiple Super Bowl rings by now.

The entire interview is worth a listen:

Rivers is a sure-fire Hall of Famer and the Chargers have completely wasted his career. From numerous botched coaching hires, to letting insanely talented players walk without so much as a protest, the Spanos family has repeatedly shown itself to be among the worst ownership groups in all of sports.

Now Rivers looks like he will end his career playing in a soccer stadium in Carson, California, where no one wants his team and in front of crowds cheering on his opponents.