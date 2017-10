Cam Newton has yet to apologize for comments made to a female reporter on Wednesday. Perhaps an apology isn’t forthcoming. Or perhaps losing sponsorship deals will bring one out as damage-control mode is activated.

Yogurt maker Dannon just cut ties with the Carolina Panthers quarterback. As a general rule, things aren’t going well when you’ve lost Big Yogurt.

'@dannon cuts ties with @CameronNewton. "We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him." — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) October 5, 2017

No word yet if it Dannon still be Newton’s go-to protein snack.