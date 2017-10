As we continue to wait and see whether Cam Newton will apologize to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue for his sexist remarks yesterday, she has issued an apology of her own for her past social media entries:

As BSO discovered (h/t PFT), these were the tweets she was apologizing for:

It goes without saying that a) those are indeed problematic tweets, and b) this doesn’t excuse Cam Newton’s tone in the press conference yesterday.