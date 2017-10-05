PM Roundup: Natalie Alyn Lind, Harvey Weinstein's Mess, Strasburg To Start Game 1

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which always takes the over.

“The Gifted” has a breakout star: Natalie Alyn Lind is the breakout star of FOX’s new X-Men series “The Gifted” and apparently her family is about to take over Hollywood.

Me finding out @thegiftedonfox airs Monday October 2nd! Get ready! #pressday 📸& 💄- @thetonyabrewer 👱🏼‍♀️ – @hairbygiocampora A post shared by Natalie Alyn Lind (@natalynlind) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Harvey is in deep: Speaking of Hollywood, producer Harvey Weinstein is being accused of decades of sexual harassment in an expansive New York Times exposé.

Strasburg it is: Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs. NL Cy Young favorite Max Scherzer will start Game 2.

Vegas shooter looked at Fenway: Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock may have considered Fenway Park and other Boston locations for a shooting spree.

Tweet of the Day:

Do guys like Harvey Weinstein and Harry Knowles watch 'Return of the Jedi' I think, “You know, Jabba the Hutt is the guy I want to be." — Matt Ghoulberg (@MattGoldberg) October 5, 2017

