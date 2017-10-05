PM Roundup: Natalie Alyn Lind, Harvey Weinstein's Mess, Strasburg To Start Game 1

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which always takes the over.
“The Gifted” has a breakout star: Natalie Alyn Lind is the breakout star of FOX’s new X-Men series “The Gifted” and apparently her family is about to take over Hollywood.
Harvey is in deep: Speaking of Hollywood, producer Harvey Weinstein is being accused of decades of sexual harassment in an expansive New York Times exposé.
Strasburg it is: Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs. NL Cy Young favorite Max Scherzer will start Game 2.
Vegas shooter looked at Fenway: Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock may have considered Fenway Park and other Boston locations for a shooting spree.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Bill Simmons and Celtics Fans Want the Nets to Be Good http://Bill Simmons and Celtics Fans Want the Nets to Be Good and Markelle Fultz to be Bad and Markelle Fultz to be Bad; Cam Newton’s Yogurt Deal Reaches Expiration Date; Ben Simmons Preseason Debut Highlights Prove He’s a Special Talent; Los Angeles Chargers Asked Colin Cowherd To Be Nicer To Them.
Around the Sports Internet: U.S. Soccer is facing a huge match on Friday; Universal has released a trailer for its Conor McGregor documentary; Larry David is mad the New York Jets are winning games because he wants them to tank; No. 1 pick Myles Garrett will make his NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Song of the Day:
Comments