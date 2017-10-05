Roundup: Jerry Rice Crashes Weddings, Minnesota Lynx Win Championships

Adrianne Palicki … man arrested for public intoxication claims he traveled through time to warn of aliens … Dong Energy is getting a new name … Ghostface Killah co-founded a cryptocurrency company …. Lit went from pop rock to country … AP summary of everything we know about the Las Vegas shooter … the story of Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump avoiding criminal indictment … Fast & Furious 9 won’t come out until April 2020 … archaeologists may have found Santa Claus’ tomb … there’s a chance ‘NSYNC could join Justin Timberlake on stage at the Super Bowl …man drinks beer and eats corndog at Walmart …

The Minnesota Lynx won their 4th title in 7 seasons. [Star Tribune]

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies to advance to the NLDS. [Denver Post]

People are really excited to see the Warriors in China. [SF Gate]

Jay Cutler says he did his job when he stood motionless during a wildcat play. [NFL]

The secret lives of the people who work at the stadium. [ThePostGame]

Alex Morgan apologized for getting thrown out of Disney World. [ESPNW]

There’s going to be a Bob’s Burgers movie. [Deadline]

Jerry Rice crashes weddings. All the time. [The Ringer]

Preseason dunks!

"I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand."

– Thomas Gunderson, survivor of the Vegas massacre pic.twitter.com/HeuBCuK7d6 — Chad (@ChadKubisNC) October 4, 2017

This is pretty amazing.

Stranger Things video game.

Sam Darnold’s worst game set to Curb Your Enthusiasm’s theme.

Video of the #batflip to end all bat flips. According to 林祖傑 (Lin Tzu-Chieh) apparently he sprayed too much grip spray on the bat. pic.twitter.com/dWzdy8fdVa — CPBL STATS (@GOCPBL) October 5, 2017

Look at this bat flip!