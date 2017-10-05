The Arizona Diamondbacks Tripled Their Pleasure

Tuesday night’s National League Wild Card game turned into a Triplepalooza. The Arizona Diamondbacks had a great time and punched a ticket into the next playoff round. All the Colorado Rockies got was a t-shirt.

Arizona became the first team to hit four triples in a postseason game since 1903. Ketel Marte hit the first two as the home side built a 6-0 lead. And the fleet-footed shortstop ran like a gazelle.

Relief pitcher Archie Bradley added two insurance runs in the seventh with a historic drive to left-center. He became the first bullpen member to hit a three-bagger in a playoff contest. For a pitcher, he actually showed some wheels.

A.J. Pollock did the same in eighth as the D-backs kept tacking on runs, needing every one in a wild 11-8 victory.

“This ballpark, with big gaps, the ball can move quickly through the grass,” said [manager Torey] Lovullo. “I think triples in this ballpark don’t totally surprise me. But if you compile four in one game, it’s a little bit of a shock. After one day, I think I’ve seen everything, and this was an incredible game.”

The Diamondbacks led MLB in triples both this year and last, so they’ve always been there when needed, like a trusty old friends.

For Colorado, it’s a long offseason and the acceptance that bad news typically comes in threes.