Video: Cam Newton Apologizes for Sexist Remark

Cam Newton has, after a little over a day that has almost felt like weeks, issued his apology for remarks made to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue at a Wednesday press conference.

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” he said. “And to be honest that was not my intentions. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize. I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. I take ownership to everything that comes with that and what I did was extremely unacceptable.”

Newton continued, saying that he’s a father to two daughters, and tries to inspire them to be whomever they want to be.

