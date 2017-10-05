WATCH: Nick Folk Badly Shanks Three Field Goals, Costs Buccaneers Win

Nick Folk is having a rough last week. He’s missed five of his last seven field goal attempts and went 0-for-3 against the New England Patriots Thursday night. Not only did his miss Thursday night, he missed badly. And those shanks likely cost his Tampa Bay Buccaneers a win.

Folk missed from 56, 49 and 31, and none of them were close.

Check out these misses:

The Bucs wound up losing 19-14.

First Roberto Aguayo and now Folk. Maybe the Bucs’ kicking spot is just cursed? There has to be an explanation because this has gotten ridiculous.

Quite frankly, Folk might want to start clearing out his locker tonight, just to prepare for the inevitable.