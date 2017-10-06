Ben McAdoo Really Has a Handle on All This

Ben McAdoo, whose Giants are 0-4 and whose employment status sure appears from the outside to be tenuous, has set about a plan to Make the Giants Great Again. He stopped the music.

McAdoo stressed, via the New York Post, that he didn’t take away ALL the music from the team, and that there are ways for them to earn it back:

McAdoo said the deal is, “I did not eliminate the music from practice.’’ But he did eliminate it from parts of practice. “During periods where there are fundamental emphasis and team emphasis as far as the scheme and getting the details right, we cut the music so our focus and concentration can go up,’’ said McAdoo, who added the music is not gone for good.

With this leadership, how could the Giants not finish 11-1 and get into the playoffs?