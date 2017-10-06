PM Roundup: Gal Gadot on SNL, David Sills Has His Moment, Justin Fields Commits

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where the weekend is just a societal construct with no real meaning, man.

Wonder Woman hosting SNL: Gal Gadot is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend so you know I’ll be tuning in.

Sills turned out alright: West Virginia’s David Sills was the young quarterback offered a scholarship by Lane Kiffin as a seventh grader. By the time he was 18 he was a “bust” but has reinvented himself as an excellent receiver.

Fields decides to stay home: Top recruit Justin Fields has committed to Georgia, opting to stay home to play college football. Fields is widely considered the top quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, and many rank him as the top player. This was an enormous pickup for Kirby Smart and co.

Leach boots two: Two Washington State football players have been kicked off the team after they stole stuff from a Walmart in Pullman.

Tweet of the Day:

Look at this idiot, holding that sign like the Indians didn't blow a 3-1 lead in the World Series last year. #ALDS2017 pic.twitter.com/BgQ5n1Ksdf Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Luigi Goodlino (@HunterGoodling) October 6, 2017

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: World Cup Qualifying Recap: United States With Must Win, Argentina Needs to Win Final Game; Ben McAdoo Really Has a Handle on All This; WATCH: N.C. State Fans Chant “F-B-I” During Win Over Louisville; Some Words of Caution About the Rapidly-Filling Philadelphia Eagles Bandwagon.

Around the Sports Internet: Mike D’Antoni is awful confident in his Houston Rockets; Kate Upton is in Houston supporting her future husband Justin Verlander on Friday; Josh Norman is out four weeks with a rib injury; Marcus Mariota will be a game-time decision for the Titans this weekend.

Song of the Day: