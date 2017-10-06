WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has Ideas To Help Chargers Can Fill StubHub Center

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to be a national laughingstock. On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel got in on the action, ripping the franchise for its lack of impact on the city and the complete lack of buzz Dean Spanos and his marketing team have generated. Then he offered some suggestions.

Here’s what Kimmel and his team cooked up to help the Bolts. Stick through to the end for the best part:

It’s one thing when football experts and sports talk radio hosts are blasting you, it’s another when late-night shows get in on the act. And this wasn’t just a one-off joke, it was a produced piece that took time to create. I mean, Bill Simmons christening Spanos “Dumbass Dean” was great and all, but Kimmel’s bit took things to another level.

The Chargers are an absolute embarrassment and it’s not getting better any time soon.